[News Focus] Will Kospi be alright when short sellers return in September?

Indexes at a commercial bank’s dealing room in Seoul on Friday show that Korea’s stock market has quickly rebounded since late March despite COVID-19. The six-month ban on short selling is scheduled to be lifted in September. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- An eye-catching issue in the nation’s economy is whether the growth of gross domestic product will bounce back in the second half of the year after touching a bottom in the first half.



While GDP growth was minus 1.3 percent in the first quarter, compared to the previous quarter, there is a possibility that the coming figure for the second quarter (April-June) will also post negative growth or dip further.



Exports fell by 11.2 percent in the first half, on an on-year basis. For the employment sector, the number of de facto jobless, which includes those in the status of underemployed, in South Korea reached 4.36 million (or the extended jobless rate of 14.5 percent) as of May.



Despite a variety of worsened economic indices from COVID-19, there was an exceptional case: the local stock market, which has normalized at a high rate since late March.



The Kospi, which plunged to 1,457.64 points on March 19, recovered to the 2,000 mark in about two months to reach 2,029.78 on May 26. The nation’s first-tier stock index closed at 2,152.41 on July 3, up 47.6 percent compared to the mid-March figure.



But some market insiders say that the rapid recovery, despite the pandemic, is somewhat attributed to the financial authority’s issuance of a temporary ban on short selling for a six-month period starting from March 16.



