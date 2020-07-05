 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Online shopping surges amid pandemic

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 6, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Jul 6, 2020 - 11:01

South Korea’s online shopping transactions have surged in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

According to data released by Statistics Korea, online shopping transactions totaled 12.72 trillion won ($10.60 billion) in May, up 13.1 percent from a year earlier. The figure is the second-largest after 12.85 trillion won in November last year.

Among the online transactions, mobile shopping transactions stood at 8.69 trillion won, up 21 percent year-on-year. Mobile shopping accounted for 68.3 percent of total online shopping transactions, up 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
