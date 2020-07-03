 Back To Top
National

[Newsmaker] Army rejects transgender soldier's appeal for reinstatement

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 3, 2020 - 14:07       Updated : Jul 3, 2020 - 14:12
Byun Hee-soo, a noncommissioned officer (Yonhap)

The Army decided not to allow a former noncommissioned officer, who was forcibly discharged after sex reassignment surgery, to return to the military, officials said Friday.

Byun Hee-soo, 22, filed the petition with the Army in February after a military committee ruled the previous month, based on a medical examination, that the staff sergeant is unable to continue to serve.

Byun underwent the transition surgery late last year in Thailand and has expressed a desire to keep serving in the military as a female soldier. (Yonhap)
