[Newsmaker] Army rejects transgender soldier's appeal for reinstatement

Byun Hee-soo, a noncommissioned officer (Yonhap)



The Army decided not to allow a former noncommissioned officer, who was forcibly discharged after sex reassignment surgery, to return to the military, officials said Friday.



Byun Hee-soo, 22, filed the petition with the Army in February after a military committee ruled the previous month, based on a medical examination, that the staff sergeant is unable to continue to serve.



Byun underwent the transition surgery late last year in Thailand and has expressed a desire to keep serving in the military as a female soldier. (Yonhap)