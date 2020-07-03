LG's PuriCare products heading to more overseas markets

PuriCare (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics is aggressively launching its PuriCare products overseas, the company said Friday.



The electronics giant‘s three representative air purifying products are a 360 degrees-rotation air purifier, a portable mini air purifier and an industrial-sized air purifier.



The LG PuriCare 360 Air Purifier has already been launched in the US, China, Japan, India and Thailand. Additionally, it will become available in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Vietnam and Hungray this year.



By the end of 2020, the LG PuriCare 360 Air Purifier will be available in more than 30 countries, LG Electronics said.



According to product specifications, the LG PuriCare 360 Air Purifier has a clean booster mounted on top that sends out clean air in strong gusts to the far corners of a house. The 360-degree rotation reduces blind spots, not to mention the curvy product design is safe for children.



As for the portable LG PuriCare Mini, it will be launched in the US, Russia and Thailand this year.



The LG PuriCare Mini is small but strong. It has suggested a new normal for hand-carried air purifiers, as the first portable device to gain a Clean Air certification in the mini and fine dust categories from the Korea Air Cleaning Association.



Industrial LG PuriCare products have recently been installed in all subway stations in Daejeon, the fifth largest metropolis in Korea. The industrial-size PuriCare has the KACA‘s CA certification, and can clean the air in an indoor space as large as 158 square-meters, meaning it is suitable in a variety of settings such as in schools, offices, hospitals, restaurants and cafes.



This industrial product is being prepared for launch in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Iraq, the company said.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)