 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Bolton says Trump could meet Kim to win reelection

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jul 3, 2020 - 12:45       Updated : Jul 3, 2020 - 12:45
John Bolton (AP-Yonhap)
John Bolton (AP-Yonhap)

US President Donald Trump could push to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the third time in October to bolster his November reelection, said former national security adviser John Bolton.

“If the president felt he was in deep, deep trouble, another meeting with his friend Kim Jong-un might look like something that could turn things upside down again,” Bolton told a video press conference hosted by New York foreign journalists Thursday.

But he was doubtful whether the North would respond to Trump’s “October surprise,” judging from the regime’s blowing up of an inter-Korean liaison office weeks ago, in what was a culmination of Kim’s discontent with Seoul and Washington over delays in highly-sought sanctions relief from stalled nuclear talks.

Bolton’s remarks stood in sharp contrast to US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who days earlier called another Trump-Kim summit “probably unlikely.”

Experts were also skeptical.

Joseph Yun, former US special representative for North Korea policy, said Trump was facing more pressing domestic challenges – a COVID-19-induced recession and racial divisions – to cram the North Korea issue into his agenda.

Robert Gallucci, a former US chief negotiator with North Korea over its nuclear program, said Pyongyang would not seek to engage with Trump, who might be “disappearing in five months.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in this week floated the idea of a potential Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meeting, with his office saying it had conveyed Moon’s views to Washington, and that officials there were making efforts to open the talks.

Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said Moon’s remarks were an expression of what should be done, as opposed to what could be done.

“His office knows better,” he said.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114