National

USFK chopper makes emergency landing, no injuries reported

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 2, 2020 - 20:30       Updated : Jul 2, 2020 - 20:30

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A helicopter operated by the US Forces Korea made a precautionary landing shortly after take-off from central Seoul on Thursday due to suspected engine problems, officials said.

The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with five people aboard lifted off from Seoul's Yongsan Garrison and was heading toward the large American base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of the capital city, when unusual signs were detected at around 3:50 p.m., according to local police.

Confirming the incident, USFK said in a release, "Recovery operations are under way, and there were no reported injuries to those onboard or to any civilians near the landing site."

"USFK and local authorities will assess any potential damage that may have occurred during the precautionary landing. The cause of the precautionary landing is under investigation," USFK added. (Yonhap)

