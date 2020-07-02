 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Half of Tokyo residents oppose Olympics in 2021: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jul 3, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Jul 3, 2020 - 10:01




Just over half of Tokyo's residents don't think the postponed 2020 Olympics should be held next year, backing either a further delay or outright cancellation because of fears over the coronavirus, according to a poll.

The survey carried out by two Japanese news organizations is only a single data point, but comes after health experts warned that even a year's delay may not be sufficient to hold the Games safely.

The poll conducted over the weekend found 51.7 percent of respondents hope the Games in 2021 are postponed again or cancelled, while 46.3 percent want to see the rescheduled Olympics go ahead. (AFP)



