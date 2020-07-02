Cold case cracked? Police own up to past brutality, close probe on notorious serial killings

SUWON, Gyeonggi Province -- Police said Thursday they wrapped up their probe into a series of slayings and rapes from over two decades ago and issued the first official apology over past episodes of brutality against then-suspects.
Officials at a police agency in Gyeonggi Province said in a briefing that Lee Chun-jae, 57, would be sent to prosecutors for killing 14 and raping 9 girls and women between 1986 and 1991. While Lee pleaded guilty to raping a total of 34 women, police said they were unable to find enough evidence for the other 25.
Senior investigator Ban Ki-soo, who led the probe, said the police have concluded Lee is the real culprit in the long-running cold case.
Ban said the profilers that interviewed Lee described him as “a sexually frustrated man with psychopathic tendencies.” They also said he was “unapologetic and smug” about the attention he was getting, and deflected the blame on the victims.
As an explanation for targeting only girls and women as his victims, Ban said the profilers believe his motives for the crime spree stemmed from sexual frustrations. His victims ranged in age from 13 to 71.
In an unprecedented gesture, the police also admitted to brutality having taken place and forcing a false confession out of an innocent man.
The agency’s chief Bae Yong-ju took a deep bow as he apologized for all those that fell victims to police brutality during the course of the investigations. One of them is a 53-year-old man surnamed Yun who was jailed for 20 years for a crime that police now deem was committed by Lee.
Yun was 22-year-old convicted and given a life sentence for the September 1988 rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl. He was released on parole in 2009. He claims he was tortured by police into confessing.
Bae vowed the agency would “do all that is necessary” to help Yun find justice. The court granted Yun a trial seeking to overturn the conviction in January.
Nearly 3,000 people came under the police’s radar as suspect in the last 34 years. Three of them have committed suicide following police interviews.
At least eight officials and investigators have been charged with abuse of authority and unlawful detention.
Police reopened the case in August last year when a new forensic technology enabled analysis of old samples. Lee emerged as a prime suspect after a DNA match linked him to three of the unsolved murders. When police found him, Lee was already serving a life term for rape and murder of his sister-in-law in October 1995.
As statute of limitations have expired for all 23 crimes, it is unlikely Lee will face added punishment even if his guilt is established in all of them.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)