Trump-Kim summit unlikely before US election: experts

Leaders of the US and North Korea are unlikely to push for their third summit before November, experts said Thursday, as domestic priorities override foreign policy concerns in the lead-up to the US presidential election in November.
President Moon Jae-in floated the idea of a potential Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un meet at a videoconference with EU leaders Tuesday, saying Trump and Kim should try dialogue one more time to revive the stalled denuclearization process.
The US-North Korea talks have been stalled since June 2018 over conflicting demands from the sides. Washington wants the North to disarm first, while Pyongyang demands sanctions relief first.
Moon’s remarks ran counter to what US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said a day earlier, when he described a potential summit as “probably unlikely.” The US point man on North Korea, however, left the door open to diplomacy, saying there was still time for bilateral engagement.
Experts were also skeptical.
“President Trump is faced with huge domestic challenges,” Joseph Yun, former US special representative for North Korea policy, told Voice of America, referring to a prolonged recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a growing racial divide Trump needs to address for his successful reelection bid.
There was just no space to cram the North Korea issue into the packed agenda, according to Yun.
“Why the North would want to get a situation (with) someone who might be disappearing in five months?” said Robert Gallucci, a former US chief negotiator with North Korea over its nuclear program. He placed his bet on the status quo extending until at least November, when the US decides its next president.
Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said Moon’s remarks were an expression of what should be done, as opposed to what could be done. “His office knew better,” he said.
A presidential official said Seoul had conveyed Moon’s views to Washington, and that officials there were making efforts to open the talks.
Some analysts however did not altogether dismiss a third Trump-Kim encounter.
“I can imagine Trump saying to Pompeo, have Beigun go out and see what he can get,” said Gary Samore, former White House coordinator for arms control.
Biegun was reportedly set to visit Seoul in early July, but the US State Department has yet to confirm the report.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry was in consultation with local health authorities to grant Biegun a waiver so he would not have to undergo self-quarantine procedures upon entry, as demanded from all incoming foreign nationals at the moment here, a local report said.
