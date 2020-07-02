[Video] Convenience stores begin selling lighter, droplet-blocking masks



Convenience stores in South Korea began selling thin, droplet-blocking masks on July 1. Labeled as KF-AD for Korean Filter and Anti-Droplet, the newly stocked masks are now available at CU, 7-Eleven and Emart24 across the nation.



Five masks are sold in one package at the cost of 3,000 won. There is no limit to how many masks one person can buy.



CU and 7-Eleven plan to supply 500,000 and 350,000 masks a week, respectively. Emart24 is set to sell 1 million masks in the first week of July.



Public demand for thinner and lighter masks has increased with the weather getting warmer amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved sales of the droplet-blocking masks on June 5 to provide more breathable, yet safe options for the public.







By Kan Hyeong-woo ( By Kan Hyeong-woo ( hwkan@heraldcorp.com