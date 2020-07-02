 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

SK hynix rolls out industry’s fastest DRAM solution for AI

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Jul 2, 2020 - 13:32       Updated : Jul 2, 2020 - 13:32
(SK hynix)
(SK hynix)

SK hynix announced Thursday it has started mass producing the industry’s fastest DRAM solution HBM2E, 10 months after the chipmaker completed its development in August last year.

According to the company, the HBM2E supports over 460 gigabytes per second with 1,024 inputs/outputs based on the 3.6 gigabit-per-second performance of each pin.

It is the fastest DRAM solution in the industry, which enables transmission of 124 full-HD movies (3.7GB each) per second.

The density is 16GB, more than doubled from its predecessor, by vertically stacking eight 16Gb chips using the company’s proprietary Through Silicon Via technology.

With high-speed, high-capacity and low-power characteristics, the HBM products are ideal for next-generation artificial intelligence systems, including deep learning accelerators and high-performance computing, the chipmaker said.

“SK hynix has been in the forefront of technology innovation that contributes to human civilization with achievements including the world’s first development of HBM products,” said Oh Jong-hoon, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at SK hynix. “With the full-scale mass-production of HBM2E, we will continue to strengthen our presence in the premium memory market and lead the fourth industrial revolution.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114