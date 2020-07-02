SK hynix rolls out industry’s fastest DRAM solution for AI

(SK hynix)
SK hynix announced Thursday it has started mass producing the industry’s fastest DRAM solution HBM2E, 10 months after the chipmaker completed its development in August last year.
According to the company, the HBM2E supports over 460 gigabytes per second with 1,024 inputs/outputs based on the 3.6 gigabit-per-second performance of each pin.
It is the fastest DRAM solution in the industry, which enables transmission of 124 full-HD movies (3.7GB each) per second.
The density is 16GB, more than doubled from its predecessor, by vertically stacking eight 16Gb chips using the company’s proprietary Through Silicon Via technology.
With high-speed, high-capacity and low-power characteristics, the HBM products are ideal for next-generation artificial intelligence systems, including deep learning accelerators and high-performance computing, the chipmaker said.
“SK hynix has been in the forefront of technology innovation that contributes to human civilization with achievements including the world’s first development of HBM products,” said Oh Jong-hoon, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at SK hynix. “With the full-scale mass-production of HBM2E, we will continue to strengthen our presence in the premium memory market and lead the fourth industrial revolution.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)