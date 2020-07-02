All coronavirus patients among military members fully recovered: ministry

File photo (Yonhap)



Two service members have fully recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of virus patients currently under treatment among the military population to zero, the defense ministry said Thursday.



It is the second time that the number of coronavirus patients at barracks have come to zero, with the first time on May 5. The military has so far seen a total of 58 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported Feb. 21.



Twenty-six service personnel are currently quarantined after coming into contact with confirmed patients, while 891 others also remained in isolation as a precautionary measure after returning from leave or other vulnerable activities, officials said.



On Thursday, South Korea added 50 more new coronavirus cases, raising the total caseload to 12,904, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). (Yonhap)