[Graphic News] Urban dwellers moving to rural areas down for 2nd year









The number of urban dwellers seeking to resettle in farms or fishing towns has decreased over the past two years, but the new coronavirus pandemic is expected to push the figure back up as more people will search for new job opportunities, data showed.



The number of South Koreans resettling in farms or fishing villages reached 461,879 in 2019, or 329,986 households, according to the data compiled by the agricultural and oceans ministries. It marked a drop from 347,665 and 341,221 households posted in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the data also showed. (Yonhap)







