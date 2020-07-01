Audi’s first electric SUV e-tron 55 quattro lands in Korea

Audi Korea said Wednesday the brand’s first electric-powered sport utility vehicle Audi e-tron 55 quattro has been launched in Korea.
Audi e-tron 55 quattro had its world premiere in San Francisco in 2018. Sales began in Europe in March last year.
As the brand’s very first all-electric SUV, the automaker said it focused on the vehicle’s power and high-efficient energy recovery function that works through two electric motors. Audi e-tron 55 quattro exerts a maximum of 360 horsepower and a torque of 67.7 kilogram-meters when using boost mode.
A 95 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery comprising 12 battery cells and 36 battery cell modules has been adopted in the Audi e-tron 55 quattro, which enables the vehicle to be 80 percent charged in 30 minutes with a 150-kW DC charger.
For safety, the battery has been attached at the bottom center of the car body to allow stable, sporty and accurate handling of the car on the road, the automaker said.
The industry’s first brake-by-wire system has been applied to Audi e-tron 55 quattro, which increases the vehicle’s energy recovery function when stepping on the brake pedal.
The Audi e-tron 55 quattro features the automaker’s new design language through parts such as the connected shoulder line design, chrome window molding, panoramic sunroof and long roof spoiler, stressing the Audi e-tron’s sportiness.
Besides the unique design, Audi has also used a virtual side mirror for the first time in a mass-produced vehicle, which allows the vehicle to better reduce air resistance on the road. This has also reduced the vehicle’s width by 15 centimeters.
Safety functions of Audi e-tron 55 quattro include surround view display and Audi side assist, intersection assist and acoustic vehicle alerting system.
Drivers of the Audi e-tron 55 quattro can connect to the mobile application myAudiworld and check the status of the vehicle including its inspection date and service center reservations, as well as finding a nearby electric vehicle charging station and making the reservation and payment.
The warranty period for Audi e-tron 55 quattro battery is eight years or 160,000 kilometers. Customers can charge their vehicles at some 41 Audi showrooms or service centers. Installation of a charger at home is free of charge. Those who cannot install home chargers will receive charging credits worth 2 million won ($1,660) valid for three years.
The price of the Audi e-tron 55 quattro is set at 117 million won.
