Business

SK to deliver free gas coupons to thousands of coronavirus heroes

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 1, 2020 - 16:47       Updated : Jul 1, 2020 - 16:47
(SK Energy)
(SK Energy)


SK Energy, an affiliate of SK Innovation, said Wednesday it will deliver free gasoline coupons worth 100,000 won ($83) to thousands of front-line fighters in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

According to SK Energy, the giveaway is to be held through July 22, where participants can access the lists of heroes posted on www.sk-oilro.co.kr and choose those they would like to support. Then, SK Energy will deliver the free gas coupons to each of the selected candidates.

Candidates include doctors, nurses, clinical pathologists and volunteers such as caregivers and sign language interpreters.

The campaign will also pick 1,000 participants randomly and give out the free gas coupons as well.

Last year, some 160,000 people participated in SK Energy’s free gas coupon campaign, the company said.

“South Korea’s globally recognized quarantine efforts couldn’t have been possible without the help and response of the heroes who are safeguarding the health of Korean people. SK Energy hopes this campaign resonates among the Korean people and coronavirus heroes worn out by the COVID-19 outbreak and gives them happiness,” SK Energy CEO Cho Kyung-mok said.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
