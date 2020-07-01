Tmon undergoes makeover to pursue profit under new CEO

Tmon CEO Lee Jin-won (Tmon)



E-commerce is booming, particularly due to the pandemic. With just one click, customers can get almost anything they desire delivered to the doorstep within a day, or even hours.



Major e-commerce companies such as Coupang and Tmon are reportedly seeing their annual turnover pass over the trillion-won mark, and similar companies have been springing up, presenting new services that maximize consumers’ convenience.



But contrary to the attention these e-commerce firms are receiving, the industry has always been in chronic deficit. With most of them just around a decade old or younger, the focus is still on further expanding growth, rather than reaping the harvest.



That was how Tmon operated its business as well. Founded as the first social commerce provider here in May 2010, the company has been in the red all the years, just as were Coupang and WeMakePrice -- the two rivals that started in the same year with the same business model.



Since the new CEO Lee Jin-won took the helm in June 2019, however, Tmon has turned to profitability as its utmost goal, and is gearing up to go public early next year.



“Since Lee took office, the company has transformed. Not only the work atmosphere, but the company’s direction and business structure have changed completely,” a Tmon official said.



Tmon announced its first monthly operating profit of 160 million won ($130,000) in March, becoming the first among its rivals to go into the black. The company also cut its annual loss by half in 2019 from the previous year, to post a deficit of 75 billion won.



Time-commerce



With Lee in command, Tmon embraced a new identity as “time-commerce,” a concept introduced by the CEO.



Lee’s idea of time-commerce is that there will always be a discount offer, albeit for a limited time, when a shopper accesses its platform. In other words, discount promotions are running around-the-clock.



Flash deals or limited sales are not new concepts for retailers. But Lee says Tmon’s time-commerce is a new “genre.” He explains that these discount events are systematically organized to run consistently and regularly so that ultimately, there are always some products that are on discount.



For instance, its “100seconds time attack” store opens every 9 a.m. to offer items on discount for only 100 seconds, and the customer has to complete the shopping and payment within the time limit to get the deal. The strategy also works by instigating the shopper to visit and succeed in making the purchase.



Tmon says it currently has 35 such events running regularly, each of which the company labels as an individual store. All these stores, or deals, present the items at the cheapest prices without a delivery fee, Tmon explained.



Some stores are more popular than others. Tmon Black Deal, which introduces popular items every midnight, has accumulated more than 20 million orders in May, since its launch in November, Tmon said. While the store sells an average of 5 percent of all items sold on Tmon, its monthly sales are 15 times higher than other stores.



With the new strategy, Tmon said it is seeing an improved balance sheet. As of May, it has recorded a 187 percent increase in revenue, and a 217 percent increase in sales volume, compared to December 2018. The company also witnessed the number of its customers grow by 26 percent during the period.



Along with its time-focused deals, the company lopped off many of its small businesses and services that were once encouraged by Lee’s predecessors.





Tmon employees prepare delivery. (Tmon)