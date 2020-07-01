 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

EU approves lifting of entry ban on S. Korea, 13 other countries

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 1, 2020 - 11:21       Updated : Jul 1, 2020 - 11:21
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

BRUSSELS/SEOUL -- The European Union (EU) has approved a guideline recommending its member states reopen their borders to 14 countries, including South Korea, after restricting all non-essential entries from outside the bloc over coronavirus fears.

The European Council representing 27 member states adopted the non-binding recommendation on Tuesday (Belgium time), taking effect the next day, according to the council.

Each member state will have the final say on to what extent the restriction will be eased and how and when it will be implemented, including deciding the self-quarantine period. The list of countries will be updated every two weeks.

The list of approved countries besides South Korea include Algeria, Australia, Georgia, Montenegro, Canada, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

The United States has been excluded from the list, while China has been given provisional approval as the EU decided it would allow the travel only if Beijing takes reciprocal measures for visitors from the EU.

Since mid-March, EU members banned entry to visitors from outside the bloc, with a few exceptions for essential travel in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A foreign ministry official in Seoul said earlier that details on each country's implementation could differ depending on the virus situation and other factors in the member state. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114