National

Another USFK service member tests positive for coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 1, 2020 - 10:32       Updated : Jul 1, 2020 - 10:32
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Another American service member newly assigned to South Korea has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.

The latest COVID-19 case brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 40.

The confirmed patient arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on a commercial flight Sunday and was transported to Camp Humphreys' quarantine barracks, according to the military.

He was moved to isolation barracks after being confirmed with COVID-19.

"USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the service members and all others on the flight being tested and immediately quarantined; thorough cleaning of the bus and quarantine room has been completed," it said in a release.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas are tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer another test prior to their release from isolation, according to the US military. (Yonhap)
