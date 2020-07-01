Samsung introduces new solid state drive with 8TB capacity

(Samsung Electronics Co.-Yonhap)



Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday introduced its new solid state drive (SSD) product with an industry-leading capacity of up to 8 terabytes (TB).



The world's largest memory chip producer said its second generation quad-level cell flash drive, the 870 QVO SATA SSD, will go on sale in 40 countries, starting in South Korea and the United States.



SSD is a storage device for computing products that leverages NAND flash chips to provide non-volatile and rewritable memory, replacing hard disk drives.



"Following the launch of Samsung's first consumer QLC drive, the 860 QVO, in 2018, we are releasing our second-generation QVO SSD, which offers double capacity of 8TB, as well as enhanced performance and reliability," said Mike Mang, vice president of the memory brand product business team at Samsung.



The 870 QVO comes in four models depending on its storage capacity -- 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB. The price tag for the 8TB model has been set at $899.



The latest SSD provides sequential read and write speeds of up to 560 megabytes per second and 530 megabytes per second, respectively. It also offers 98K input/output operations per second, which is 13 percent better than its predecessor.



Samsung added the 8TB model also provides an endurance rating of up to 2,880 terabytes written (TBW) or a three-year limited warranty. (Yonhap)