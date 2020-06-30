 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

#(Online) Huons first Korean firm to export KF94 masks to Washington

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 18:10       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 18:10
(Online) Huons first Korean firm to export KF94 masks to Washington

Huons Global said Tuesday that it will be the first South Korean firm to supply high-filtration masks to the state of Washington in the US.
“This deal shows that Huons’ epidemic prevention products have gained trust. We are also exchanging messages with the state of New York, where we anticipate to sign more deals,” said Um Key-an, CEO of Huons.
Huons had signed deals to export various epidemic prevention tools to the US since May. The six deals amount to roughly 8 billion won ($6.6 million).
The newest deal, and the first for KF94 masks, will be executed in July through Huons USA, based in Seattle.
The local government had initially thought to import Chinese KN95 masks until eventually choosing those of Huons, according to the firm.
The masks will be supplied to the Washington University School of Medicine, and will be used at the forefront of the medical professionals’ war against the COVID-19 pandemic, Huons said.
(kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114