Mercedes-Benz Korea launches newest EV

The New EQC 400 4MATIC Premium (Mercedes-Benz Korea)



Mercedes-Benz Korea said Tuesday it has launched the company’s latest electric vehicle model the New EQC 400 4MATIC Premium in Korea, following the first model the New EQC 400 4Matic launched in October here.



The latest model has been upgraded with the addition of a head up display function and a ventilation seat, as well as a leather interior. High-end audio brand Burmester’s surround sound system has been also added.



Mercedes-Benz’ unique infotainment system called Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) has been applied to the New EQC 400 4MATIC Premium, which allows a driver to control the functions inside the car such as navigation and temperature using voice commands.





For drivers’ convenience, Mercedes-Benz Korea has been operating a one-on-one program called EQ Smart Coaching Service, in which experts check the vehicle charging environment near the customer and install a home charger free of charge. For customers who cannot install their own charger, the automaker offers an unlimited charge services at public electric vehicle charge stations for a year.



The price of the New EQC 400 4MATIC Premium begins from 114 million won ($95,277). But for buyers, some 6.3 million won is supported from the government. For those who live in Seoul, the Seoul Metropolitan Government offers an additional 4.5 million won subsidy.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)