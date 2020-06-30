KT introduces smart factory robotic solution

A Parkwon employee demonstrates semiautomated manufacturing process enabled by KT’s automated robotic solution Cobot in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province. (KT)



KT announced Tuesday that it has introduced automated robotic solutions at a local auto parts manufacturer’s factory.



The South Korean telecom firm’s smart factory robot Cobot has been installed at a facility of Parkwon -- a manufacturer of steel balls for steering and power transmission systems -- in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province.



The system can help in handling loading, packaging and other repetitive work procedures that are physically taxing, often causing injuries, according to KT.



The company explained that Cobot also reduces scrap and defect rates by handling manufacturing steps that are difficult to be done manually.



KT said that it installed the fifth-generation network throughout the factory measuring around 23,000 square meters, allowing factory workers to remotely monitor and control data processed during semiautomated manufacturing process.



After its introduction, Parkwon’s factory now can process 39 percent more products -- up from 225 boxes to 313 boxes per hour.



“KT’s smart factory network will be able to take care of manpower shortages that local small and medium-sized companies are suffering,” said Moon Sung-wook, head of the company’s new business division.



“We will continue to increase the number of smart factory solutions in the future.”



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)