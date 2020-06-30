S. Korea reaffirms commitment to peace on 1st anniversary of Trump-Kim DMZ meeting

(Yonhap)



South Korea reiterated its will toward achieving denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, a unification ministry official said Tuesday, marking the anniversary of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone.



"Today marks the first anniversary of the meeting between the two Koreas and the United States in Panmunjom. The government hopes to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, and will strive to bring peace and prosperity," the official said.



In 2019, Trump and Kim met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas and agreed to restart working-level nuclear talks.



Trump briefly crossed into the North, becoming the first US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also joined the leaders at the DMZ.



The surprise meeting between Kim and Trump had raised hopes it would provide momentum in nuclear talks that had been stalled since their no-deal summit in Hanoi in February that year.



The two sides held working-level talks in Stockholm in October, but no progress was made.