 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

S. Korea reaffirms commitment to peace on 1st anniversary of Trump-Kim DMZ meeting

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 13:44       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 13:44
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea reiterated its will toward achieving denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula, a unification ministry official said Tuesday, marking the anniversary of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone.

"Today marks the first anniversary of the meeting between the two Koreas and the United States in Panmunjom. The government hopes to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, and will strive to bring peace and prosperity," the official said.

In 2019, Trump and Kim met at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas and agreed to restart working-level nuclear talks.

Trump briefly crossed into the North, becoming the first US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil. South Korean President Moon Jae-in also joined the leaders at the DMZ.

The surprise meeting between Kim and Trump had raised hopes it would provide momentum in nuclear talks that had been stalled since their no-deal summit in Hanoi in February that year.

The two sides held working-level talks in Stockholm in October, but no progress was made. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114