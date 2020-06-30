 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

ECCK appoints Schenker Korea CEO Dirk Lukat as new chairperson

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 12:19       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 12:19
Dirk Lukat, new chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea and CEO of Schenker Korea (ECCK)
Dirk Lukat, new chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea and CEO of Schenker Korea (ECCK)


The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea has appointed Dirk Lukat, CEO of Schenker Korea, as the new chairperson, the organization said Tuesday.

Lukat is a German citizen and has been the CEO of Schenker Korea in Seoul since January 2015. He will represent the ECCK and oversee its operations and activities, effective July 1, 2020.

The new leader started his career at Schenker & Co. in Frankfurt in 1986 and held management positions at DB Schenker in Singapore, Vietnam and India. Before coming to Korea, he served as general manager of Schenker-Seino in Japan.

“ECCK will spare no effort to contribute further to a sustainable and successful future of its member companies. As the chairperson of the ECCK, I am dedicated to serve the chamber’s mission, which is to build value for our members with focus on better representing the business community’s concerns in Korea,” said Lukat.

ECCK also announced that Bjorn Hauber, Mercedes-Benz Korea’s incoming CEO, will be joining as a new member of the ECCK board of directors.

His predecessor, Dimitris Psillakis, had served as ECCK chairman. Psillakis is moving to Mercedes-Benz USA as head of sales and product management from Sept. 1.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114