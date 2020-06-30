 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo E&C to start selling Giheung Prugio Forepiece apartments in July

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 11:53       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 11:53
A perspective view of Giheung Prugio Forepiece (Daewoo Engineering & Construction)


Daewoo Engineering & Construction is slated to start selling apartment units of Giheung Prugio Forepiece in July, offering vicinity to capital Seoul and a peaceful life next to a park.

According to Daewoo E&C Tuesday, Giheung Prugio Forepiece will offer a total of 677 households ranging from 59-84 square meters nestled right next to a 59,828-square-meter park in Giheung, Gyeonggi Province, just one bus stop away from Gangnam.

When Yongin Station of GTX Line A opens in 2023, it will take 10 minutes for residents to reach Samseong Station Line No. 2 in Seoul. GTX Line A is one of the three high-speed train lines designed to shorten the time for commuting from the outskirts of the capital area to central Seoul.



The Forepiece apartment complex also offers amenities in a close distance, including Lotte Premium Outlet Giheung branch, Costco Gongse branch, Lotte Mart Singal branch and Lotte Cinema Yongin-Giheung branch.

As for education, Cheonggok Elementary School is located in a walking distance from the apartment complex.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
