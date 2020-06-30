 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Impact of telecommuting on work efficiency

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 2, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Jul 2, 2020 - 11:01

Most managers in South Korean companies are of the view that telecommuting has either improved work efficiency and employee satisfaction or remains unchanged, a new survey showed Tuesday.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry surveyed personnel managers of 300 Korean companies on the status of remote work that is in force due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Around 83.6 percent said work efficiency was similar or has improved while 16.4 percent of the respondents said it has declined.

Also, 82.9 percent of respondents said their employees were satisfied, far exceeding 17.1 percent who said they were dissatisfied. 

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
