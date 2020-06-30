[Best Brand] LocknLock caters to simpler home-cooked meal culture

KITCHEN UNTENSILSLocknLockUnder the influence of COVID-19 this year, a new trend of having healthy home-cooked meals instead of eating out has spread further.In response to the trend, global household goods company LocknLock, has introduced a glass container for rice, called “Barohanki,” to propose a way of enjoying simple but healthy meals at home.The Barohanki container allows users to store rice in small amounts equivalent to a single portion.Users can store it in their freezer and need to simply warm it up when needed.The latest product has been carefully designed, considering user convenience and practicality. It has a neat design that can be used as a tableware instead of conventional rice bowls. They don’t need to re-place the rice into a bowl after heating it up in the microwave.Barohanki containers for baby food have scale markings that help moms prepare proper amounts of food in accordance with how old their child is.The Barohanki also has a safe cap handle that helps users hold the hot container after cooking without the risk of burning fingers. The lid and the handle are made of heat-resistant silicon that covers the glass part, which blocks the heat from being delivered to fingers.Made of premium heat-resistant glass that can withstand temperatures from minus 20 to 400 degrees Celsius, the container can be sterilized and cooked in hot water, as well as microwaves, ovens and air fryers.On the lid, there is a steam hole that regulates moisture. The steam generated inside is discharged through the hole, and the moisture of the food itself is protected. This helps keep the rice chewy and as moist as freshly cooked rice.