 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Best Brand] LocknLock caters to simpler home-cooked meal culture

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 11:20       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 11:20
Barohanki lineup (LocknLock)
Barohanki lineup (LocknLock)

KITCHEN UNTENSILS
LocknLock

Under the influence of COVID-19 this year, a new trend of having healthy home-cooked meals instead of eating out has spread further.

In response to the trend, global household goods company LocknLock, has introduced a glass container for rice, called “Barohanki,” to propose a way of enjoying simple but healthy meals at home.

The Barohanki container allows users to store rice in small amounts equivalent to a single portion.

Users can store it in their freezer and need to simply warm it up when needed.

The latest product has been carefully designed, considering user convenience and practicality. It has a neat design that can be used as a tableware instead of conventional rice bowls. They don’t need to re-place the rice into a bowl after heating it up in the microwave.

Barohanki containers for baby food have scale markings that help moms prepare proper amounts of food in accordance with how old their child is. 

The Barohanki also has a safe cap handle that helps users hold the hot container after cooking without the risk of burning fingers. The lid and the handle are made of heat-resistant silicon that covers the glass part, which blocks the heat from being delivered to fingers.

Made of premium heat-resistant glass that can withstand temperatures from minus 20 to 400 degrees Celsius, the container can be sterilized and cooked in hot water, as well as microwaves, ovens and air fryers.

On the lid, there is a steam hole that regulates moisture. The steam generated inside is discharged through the hole, and the moisture of the food itself is protected. This helps keep the rice chewy and as moist as freshly cooked rice. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114