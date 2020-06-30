 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Sports

Last-place football club scraps plans for reunion with cancer-stricken ex-coach

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 09:35       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 09:35
File photo (Yonhap)
File photo (Yonhap)

Incheon United, the last-place club in the top division South Korean football league, will not bring back their cancer-stricken former head coach Yoo Sang-chul after all.

Team officials said Tuesday that Yoo, who left the bench in January to continue his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, has been told by his doctors that it'd be too much of a health risk for Yoo to return as head coach.

The club had confirmed reports Monday that Yoo had approached Incheon's senior executives and expressed his desire to take the coaching reins again.

Yoo, 48, was first diagnosed with cancer in October, but he still finished the 2019 season as Incheon's boss in November, helping Incheon avoid relegation in the process.

Yoo's successor, Lim Wan-sup, resigned Sunday following the club's seventh straight loss. With two draws and seven losses, Incheon are stuck in 12th and last place, and remain the only winless club this season.

Following his resignation in January, Yoo was named Incheon's honorary head coach, and the club asked him Tuesday to remain in that position.

"We'll ask him for advice until we hire a new head coach," a team official said. "We were able to see that coach Yoo cares so much about our club, and we're trying to figure out what the best course of action is for us."

Incheon will have their senior assistant Lim Joong-yong in the interim head coaching position for the time being.

Incheon's next match is against Suwon FC in the third round of the Korea Football Association Cup on Wednesday. Their next K League contest is against Ulsan Hyundai FC on Saturday.

Yoo recently completed multiple rounds of treatments and has been told by doctors that he could engage in some outside activities. Because of his familiarity with the squad and his inspirational personal story, Yoo may seem to be a perfect fit to turn the season around for Incheon.

On the other hand, Yoo isn't yet cancer-free, and the stress that comes with coaching a football team could pose serious health risks, even for those without cancer. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114