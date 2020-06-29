 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

FM Kang says Bolton's memoir reveals 'far-right' perspective

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 29, 2020 - 20:24       Updated : Jun 29, 2020 - 20:24

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Monday described former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton's memoir as being fraught with a "far-right" perspective.

She made her first comment on the publication during a parliamentary session amid growing controversy here over Bolton's accounts of nuclear diplomacy with North Korea.

Kang said "The Room Where It Happened" is "a book that clearly displays a far-right perspective."

"It is clear that Bolton had advised the president through the prism of the far-right wing," she said, answering a lawmaker's question.

"It appears that his viewpoint has influenced the U.S. policy on North Korea to a considerable extent," she said.

In the book, Bolton described much of the diplomacy with North Korea as an event for a show that lacked substance and could never bear fruit.

The Moon Jae-in government has openly criticized the book, saying many of his accounts are inaccurate and distorted.

Bolton defended himself saying it would be a "disservice" to the South Korean people if he did not write the truth. (Yonhap) 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114