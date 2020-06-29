FM Kang says Bolton's memoir reveals 'far-right' perspective

(Yonhap)



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Monday described former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton's memoir as being fraught with a "far-right" perspective.



She made her first comment on the publication during a parliamentary session amid growing controversy here over Bolton's accounts of nuclear diplomacy with North Korea.



Kang said "The Room Where It Happened" is "a book that clearly displays a far-right perspective."



"It is clear that Bolton had advised the president through the prism of the far-right wing," she said, answering a lawmaker's question.



"It appears that his viewpoint has influenced the U.S. policy on North Korea to a considerable extent," she said.



In the book, Bolton described much of the diplomacy with North Korea as an event for a show that lacked substance and could never bear fruit.



The Moon Jae-in government has openly criticized the book, saying many of his accounts are inaccurate and distorted.



Bolton defended himself saying it would be a "disservice" to the South Korean people if he did not write the truth.