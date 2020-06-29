[Graphic News] Canada ranks worst in elderly care home COVID-19 deaths: study









Canada ranks worst among 16 OECD countries for its high number of coronavirus-related deaths in elderly care homes, according to a Canadian Institute for Health Information report.



Eighty-one percent of COVID-19 deaths in Canada were recorded in long-term care homes, according to an analysis by the government agency.



This is significantly higher than the average for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, 42 percent.



Canada also ranks last behind Spain (66 percent), Israel and Norway (58 percent), Ireland (56 percent), Belgium (50 percent), France (48 percent) and the United States (31 percent). (AFP)











