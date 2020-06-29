 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

NH Bank hires ex-Samsung exec as new chief digital officer

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Jun 29, 2020 - 18:08       Updated : Jun 29, 2020 - 18:28
 
Lee Sang-rae, NH NongHyup Bank’s new chief digital officer (NH NongHyup Bank)
Lee Sang-rae, NH NongHyup Bank’s new chief digital officer (NH NongHyup Bank)


NH NongHyup Bank said Monday that it will hire Lee Sang-rae, a former executive of Samsung SDS as its chief digital officer, a position that has been vacant for nearly six months. Lee, 56, is the first outsider to the bank to take a senior post. The lender launched a digital finance department in 2018.

Having in 1991 joined Samsung SDS, the information and communication technology service arm of Samsung Electronics, Lee climbed the corporate ladder by serving senior posts at various departments, including solution consulting, data analysis and digital marketing. 

With the new CDO, the lender appears to be gearing up for a digital transformation in banking and other financial services. 

“Ranging from planning to system building, Lee has built extensive work experiences,” a bank official said. “CDO handles key digital businesses including open banking, MyData and Robotic Process Automation, which is why it has taken a long period of time to find the right person for the job.”

The post has been vacant since Nam Young-soo, a vice president, left late last year. Jang Seung-hyun, a senior vice president of Nonghyup Bank, has been filling the leadership vacuum.

Under the slogan of “digital human bank”, NH NongHyup has sped up its digital initiatives. A consortium of NH NongHyup’s key finance units was recently selected as the MyData operator by the government to develop an open platform for personal asset management. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114