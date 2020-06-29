 Back To Top
National

Heavy rain, strong winds expected in Korea

By Kim Tae-eun
Published : Jun 29, 2020 - 16:22       Updated : Jun 29, 2020 - 16:22
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the country Monday afternoon, starting in Jeju Island and gradually moving up.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Monday that rain will hit Jeju Island from early afternoon and move along the coastline of South Jeolla Province.

Many regions are expected to see 30 to 150 millimeters of rain per hour accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy wind.

Heavy showers of over 80 millimeters per hour are likely to continue throughout the night and the next day in Yeongdong-gu, Gangwon Province and eastern coast of North Gyeongsang Province, with the total rainfall forecast to reach 300 millimeters or higher.

The KMA warned of possible flooding and landslides following the rainfall, asking residents to stay away from areas with higher risks.

The weather agency issued a strong wind warning for Heuksando and Hongdo. Jeju Island and coasts of South Jeolla Province are also expected to see strong winds with speeds higher than 35 kilometers per hour.

The KMA urged safety precautions for outdoor facilities such as hospital tents related to COVID-19, road signs, construction sites and greenhouses to prevent damage related to strong winds and heavy rainfall.

By Kim Tae-eun (kimt17@heraldcorp.com)
