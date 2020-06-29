 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Photo News] Subscribe to VR life

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 29, 2020 - 16:07       Updated : Jun 29, 2020 - 16:07

SUBSCRIBE TO VR LIFE -- KT employees test a virtual reality device provided by the telecommunications firm. KT and Lotte Rental on Monday launched a rental service through which customers can borrow VR devices and experience a wide range of such services they provide. Users can choose to keep the device after subscribing to the 21,200 won service for 24 months, according to the company. “VR is becoming more and more popular as people are spending more time indoors, particularly after the coronavirus outbreak. KT will continue its efforts to roll out various relatable VR services down road,” a KT official said. (KT)
SUBSCRIBE TO VR LIFE -- KT employees test a virtual reality device provided by the telecommunications firm. KT and Lotte Rental on Monday launched a rental service through which customers can borrow VR devices and experience a wide range of such services they provide. Users can choose to keep the device after subscribing to the 21,200 won service for 24 months, according to the company. “VR is becoming more and more popular as people are spending more time indoors, particularly after the coronavirus outbreak. KT will continue its efforts to roll out various relatable VR services down road,” a KT official said. (KT)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114