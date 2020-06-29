[Photo News] Subscribe to VR life

SUBSCRIBE TO VR LIFE -- KT employees test a virtual reality device provided by the telecommunications firm. KT and Lotte Rental on Monday launched a rental service through which customers can borrow VR devices and experience a wide range of such services they provide. Users can choose to keep the device after subscribing to the 21,200 won service for 24 months, according to the company. “VR is becoming more and more popular as people are spending more time indoors, particularly after the coronavirus outbreak. KT will continue its efforts to roll out various relatable VR services down road,” a KT official said. (KT)