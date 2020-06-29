3 more USFK-affiliated personnel test positive for virus; total at 39

(United States Forces Korea-Yonhap)



Two American service members newly assigned to South Korea and one dependent have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.



The latest COVID-19 cases brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 39.



The first service member and his dependent arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a US government-chartered flight on June 15.



They tested negative on their first mandatory virus test at Camp Humphreys before going into quarantine but received a positive result on their second test required to exit quarantine, according to the USFK.



The second service member arrived at Osan base on Thursday and was in mandatory quarantine at Camp Humphreys when he received a positive result on the first COVID-19 test.



All three individuals have been transferred to isolation barracks at Camp Humphreys designated for confirmed patients.



"USFK health professionals determined there was limited contact tracing due to the service members and all others on the chartered flight being tested and immediately quarantined; thorough cleaning of quarantine rooms have been completed," it said in a release.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas are tested for COVID-19 and then quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer another test prior to their release from isolation, according to the US military.



The total number of active duty service members who are currently confirmed to be positive for the novel virus stands at four. (Yonhap)