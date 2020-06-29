Seoul stocks shed nearly 2 percent amid renewed virus fears

(Yonhap)
South Korean stocks dipped about 2 percent Monday, amid renewed fears over the coronavirus outbreak promoted by a resurgence in new confirmed cases over the weekend. The Korean won continued to rise against the US dollar.
The nation’s main bourse Kospi opened sharply lower at 2,105.54 -- down 29.11 points, or 1.36 percent, from the previous session’s close. The index continued to move downward to 2,089.7 in the late trading hours. It was the first time that the index moved below the 2,100-point mark since June 16.
As of 1:56 p.m., the index was trading at 2,091.87. Foreign investors turned to net sellers and dumped 165 billion won ($137.7 million) of their shares. Institutional investors extended sell-offs for the third consecutive session, hammering about 289.5 billion won during the trading.
The tech-heavy Kosdaq began at 743.88, down 6.7 points, or 0.89 percent, from the previous session. The index continued to fall throughout the day and was trading at 734.13. It was the first time the index moved below 740 points since June 19, at 732.55. Foreign and institutional investors sold a combined 222.2 billion won of stocks.
The sliding local stock indexes’ trend was also attributed to Wall Street losses on Friday. With the US hitting a record high in daily new infections, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.84 percent to close at 25,015.55. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 2.42 percent and 2.59 percent, respectively.
Around 2:20 p.m., the local currency was trading at 1,199.06 won against the greenback, up 4.74 won from the previous session’s close.
