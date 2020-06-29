US cloud computing solution firm to strengthen ties with Samsung, expand business in Korea

(Rescale)
Rescale, San Francisco-based company specializing in high performance computing applications for cloud systems, said Monday that the company will beef up efforts to expand operations in Korea, including increasing cooperation with the country‘s largest tech giant Samsung Electronics.
Rescale entered the Korean market last year. The company currently has several Korean customers that use different types of cloud computing solutions, including LS Electric, Hyundai Electric and Energy and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.
To strengthen its business here, Rescale is currently planning on launching a cloud-based solution that will offer supercomputer-level computing power, which companies here could use for their research and development, the company said.
Earlier this month, Rescale and Samsung also launched a new cloud design platform -- Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem Cloud Design Platform -- which provides a virtual environment to design chips in the cloud. The cloud computing platform also provides enough computing power in the cloud, allowing designers to break free of specialized computer hardware.
Upon launching the new cloud-based semiconductor design platform, Rescale CEO Joris Poort expressed hopes that the new cloud-based application to forge a “foundry ecosystem” through which Samsung’s partner fabless companies could increase their productivity.
“Based on a global cloud platform, we will be committed to supporting our technologies and services in building a semiconductor ecosystem around the world beyond Korea,“ Poort said.
According to Samsung, its design partner Gaonchips tested the cloud platform on its 14-nanometer chip for automobile and confirmed that it was able to reduce the time required to design by 30 percent. The Korean tech giant has pledged to continue providing such technological help for its partners as part of the company‘s ultimate goal of becoming the world’s top system-on-chip developer by 2030.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)