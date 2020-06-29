 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

US cloud computing solution firm to strengthen ties with Samsung, expand business in Korea

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 29, 2020 - 16:03       Updated : Jun 29, 2020 - 16:04
(Rescale)
(Rescale)

Rescale, San Francisco-based company specializing in high performance computing applications for cloud systems, said Monday that the company will beef up efforts to expand operations in Korea, including increasing cooperation with the country‘s largest tech giant Samsung Electronics.

Rescale entered the Korean market last year. The company currently has several Korean customers that use different types of cloud computing solutions, including LS Electric, Hyundai Electric and Energy and Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction.

To strengthen its business here, Rescale is currently planning on launching a cloud-based solution that will offer supercomputer-level computing power, which companies here could use for their research and development, the company said.

Earlier this month, Rescale and Samsung also launched a new cloud design platform -- Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem Cloud Design Platform -- which provides a virtual environment to design chips in the cloud. The cloud computing platform also provides enough computing power in the cloud, allowing designers to break free of specialized computer hardware.

Upon launching the new cloud-based semiconductor design platform, Rescale CEO Joris Poort expressed hopes that the new cloud-based application to forge a “foundry ecosystem” through which Samsung’s partner fabless companies could increase their productivity.

“Based on a global cloud platform, we will be committed to supporting our technologies and services in building a semiconductor ecosystem around the world beyond Korea,“ Poort said.

According to Samsung, its design partner Gaonchips tested the cloud platform on its 14-nanometer chip for automobile and confirmed that it was able to reduce the time required to design by 30 percent. The Korean tech giant has pledged to continue providing such technological help for its partners as part of the company‘s ultimate goal of becoming the world’s top system-on-chip developer by 2030.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114