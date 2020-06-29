[Monitor] Fewer young Koreans willing to be entrepreneurs

Less than expected percentages of young Koreans are found to be willing to work on their own or for companies, showed data by Korea Entrepreneurship Foundation on Monday.The foundation conducted a survey on 12,004 individuals and 3,085 companies last year to measure entrepreneurship of Koreans by age group.Some 12.8 percent of the respondents in their 20s said they had plans to work or establish startups, a figure lower than expected.The remaining 87.2 percent said no to the same question.The percentage of entrepreneur wannabes in 20s was lower than that of 30s and 40s.