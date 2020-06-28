[Best Brand] Seoul Cyber University outshines rivals with diverse virtual classes

CYBER UNIVERSITYSEOUL CYBER UNIVERSITYSeoul Cyber University has pulled ahead of other high-level educational institutions in online education, which emerged as a major phenomenon in the aftermath of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.Established in 2000, the country’s first cyber university has been at the forefront of online education by adopting state-of-art technology to optimize the learning environment for students and professors.It has been offering a mobile phone-based lecture recording system for the last 12 years, outsmarting other colleges and universities scurrying to run virtual classes only after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of their campuses.Seoul Cyber University provides 99.5 percent of all lectures through a mobile platform that allows students to engage in almost every learning activity expected to happen on campus.For instance, students are able to participate in teamwork projects and hold discussion sessions through the online platform. The system aims to help students who are trying to balance work, family and other obligations with completing a degree or certification program.It is leading the way both in terms of the number and variety of programs and new innovations to online learning.Seoul Cyber University offers eight undergraduate programs and two graduate programs -- Human Service and Counseling Psychology. To meet a growing demand for a more diverse curriculum, it recently added three majors – in career coaching, online commerce and defense management – under Future Multidisciplinary Studies.In order to assist students discover new career paths, the school runs a one-on-one career coaching system with consultation programs to find jobs to suit each candidate’s capabilities and aptitude and to give helpful tips on creating a resume and preparing for an interview.The school also encourages students to obtain licenses and certificates before their graduation in order to help students to become a more desirable candidates for companies or get them promoted at work.In addition to the virtual platform, Seoul Cyber University has eight campuses across the nation including a 16,000-square-meter campus in Seoul and others in Gwangju, Daegu, Daejeon and Busan.