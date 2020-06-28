[Best Brand] KNJ BIO combines oriental and western medicine

HEALTH FUNCTIONAL FOODKNJ BIOKim Nam Ju Bio is a functional health food maker whose roots are in both Asian herbs and modernized Western medicine.With “scientification of Oriental herbs” as the company’s motto, KNJ Bio blends natural substances with traditional medicinal ingredients for its health functional products.So far, the company’s main products are A-Zyme, Panax Tong, Chunglacto and Wonsamchil, whose intended effects range from strengthening of the liver, purification of the blood, boosting of bowel health and blood circulation. Variably, the products also help to enhance memory, alleviate menstrual pain and remove acne, according to the company.A-Zyme is a mix of milk thistle, folic acid, zinc, vitamins B1, B2, B6, bilberry, marigold, spirulina, lingzhi mushroom and PNX-A. It helps with metabolism, liver health and blood regeneration and works as an antioxidant and immune system booster.Panax Tong is a mix of ginkgo leaf, red wine extract, garlic, dried yeast, red yeast rice and PNX-C. It enhances blood circulation and memory span.Chunglacto contains lactobacillus, chicory, thistle, crop yeast powder, spirulina and PNX-B. It aids bowel health and balances the instestinal microbiome.Wonsamchil’s main ingredient is the notoginseng, which has clinically demonstrated to stop internal bleeding and strengthen blood circulation. KNJ Bio says it can also improve erectile function, ease mentrual cramps and take away pimples.Approved by Korea’s Drug Ministry and the US’ Food and Drug Administration, this novel attempt to marry historied Oriental medicine with modernized Western medicine yields a new concept of health supplement products.KNJ Bio in its nacent stage had been Panax Pharmacy, which was established in 1978 by Kim Nam-ju, certified doctor of pharmacy in Korea and doctor of Oriental medicine in China and the US.Through Kim’s 40-years drive to study natural herbs, KNJ Bio continues to research and develop novel remedies based on over 33,000 clients’ long-term health care database.Kim’s vision is to find ways to relieve people from the side effects and illnesses stemming from old age, chemicals and pollution.