 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Best Brand] Hyundai E&C‘s brand marketing of Hillstate apartment, keeps it stay afloat

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 30, 2020 - 14:01       Updated : Jun 30, 2020 - 14:01
Hillstate Dajeon The Sky (Hyundai E&C)
Hillstate Dajeon The Sky (Hyundai E&C)

CONSTRUCTION
HILLSTATE (HYUNDAI E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction, the construction company of South Korea‘s top apartment brand Hillstate, steps ahead to take the residential experience and brand image to the next level.

Hillstate is an award-winning apartment brand with high public awareness for its design, landscaping and convenience facilities that it offers its residents.

The apartment brand is widely known for its smart features designed to ensure a secure, convenient and safe residential experience. Among them is Hillstate’s fine dust solution, which gets rid of harmful fine dust, germs, viruses and volatile organic compounds. The housing units also support diverse internet of things-based features that allow residents of remote monitoring and control of appliances and systems with their mobile gadgets.

To exercise sufficient quality control, Hyundai E&C has created a manual that provides detailed guides to follow when launching new housing units.

The manual, which even elaborates on colors and the sizes of bathroom tiles, makes sure the quality of its buildings throughout the entire building process, from construction to follow-up management.

The company also annually invites external experts and has them check that the manual has been strictly followed.

Meanwhile, Hyundai E&C is starting sales of the new residential complex Hillstate Dajeon The Sky in this month. The complex comprises of three multipurpose buildings that contain 358 housing units and commercial areas.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114