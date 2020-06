The number of South Koreans who changed residences to different regions remained unchanged in May, data showed, even as the coronavirus outbreak restricted public movement.



The number of people who changed their residences was unchanged from a year ago at 569,000 in May, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.



In April, the figure rose 4.6 percent on-year, as the nation eased social distancing rules with the stabilization of the coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)