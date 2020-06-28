Cinemas gear up for reboot as daily number of moviegoers exceed 400,000

“#Alive” (Lotte Entertainment)



A total of 409,544 people visited local cinemas on Saturday, surpassing 400,000 for the first time in over four months since the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year.



With new summer releases and state-funded discount coupons towing the recovery, the film industry has seen audience numbers climb this month.



The Korean Film Council provided discount vouchers for tickets from Thursday through Sunday in the first three weeks of this month. As the number of moviegoers during the three-week event period jumped by 37 percent compared to the total figure in May, the government agency extended the event for another week, ending on Sunday.



With films such as “Innocence” and “Intruder” kindling the reboot, new commercial titles that have been absent in cinemas between March through May also played a part in luring audiences back to cinemas.



Crime drama “Innocence,” which opened on June 10, became the first Korean film to exceed 500,000 viewers since the virus crisis and was soon outperformed by zombie thriller “#Alive,” which attracted more than 200,000 people on its opening day on Thursday. Staying atop the box office ever since, “#Alive,” featuring actors Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye, sold over 800,000 tickets in four days.







“Steel Rain 2: Summit” (Lotte Entertainment)