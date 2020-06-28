 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Retailers see sales boost under nationwide K-Sale promotion

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 28, 2020 - 16:11       Updated : Jun 28, 2020 - 16:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The retail industry is seeing sales recover, owing to the ongoing nationwide discount promotional event to revitalize the domestic economy, which has been suffering dampened consumer sentiment amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Major retailers saw sales grow during the first weekend of the government-led K-Sale period, locally dubbed “Donghaeng,” which kicked off Friday.

According to Lotte Shopping, the retail arm of Lotte Group, sales of Lotte Department Store rose 21 percent from Friday to Saturday on-year.

The sales growth marks its highest point since January, when the country confirmed the first COVID-19 patient.

The retailer said the sales of its suburban outlets also shot up by 55 percent.

The K-Sale event will be held until July 12, with the participation of major retail giants and traditional outdoor market operators to offer special discounts at both online shopping platforms and brick-and-mortar stores.

Lotte Department Store revealed its women’s fashion segment saw an 8 percent on-year increase in sales during the weekend, rebounding from minus 29 percent in May. Sales of men’s fashion also rose by 8 percent.

The golf and outdoor category saw a 26 percent increase in sales, and other sports goods saw an increase of some 20 percent compared to the same weekend last year, the department store operator said.

Sales of imported luxury brands saw a notable surge of 93 percent, as the retailer held a clearance sale of duty-free products that had been left in stock during the weekslong social distancing period.

Duty-free products are usually banned from domestic sales, but the Korea Customs Service has temporarily allowed duty-free operators to sell goods that have been in stock for more than six months, to support the industry.

Lotte launched duty-free goods on its sales channels from Friday, and it held a “preopening” event for the luxury goods a day earlier at three of its department stores and outlets across the country. From Thursday to Saturday, the retail giant said it sold 5.3 billion won ($4.4 million) of luxury items, constituting 60 percent of the products it had prepared.

Lotte Mart witnessed a 7.2 percent increase in sales during the three days, compared to a week earlier, the company said.

By products, fruit sales were up 6.4 percent, vegetables by 3.3 percent and livestock products by 13.6 percent.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114