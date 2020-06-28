 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Teacher, child at defense ministry day care center infected with coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2020 - 14:20       Updated : Jun 28, 2020 - 14:20
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A three-year-old boy who has attended a day care center run by the defense ministry tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday after his teacher was infected, officials said.

Disinfection work is under way at the ministry's major facilities, including the briefing room, as the day care center is located inside the ministry compound in central Seoul.

According to Yongsan Ward and ministry officials, the boy is one of 14 children who had direct contact with the teacher in her 20s who was confirmed to have the virus on Saturday. The remaining 13 children tested negative.

Following the cases, the ministry shut down the day care center, which is attended by a total of 214 kids, for two weeks, the officials said.

Ministry members can undergo a virus test, if necessary, as most of the attendees are children of officials or service members who work at the compound, they added. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114