 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Nearly 10,000 booked for alleged dating abuse in 2019: data

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 28, 2020 - 13:11       Updated : Jun 28, 2020 - 13:11
(Korean National Police Agency)
(Korean National Police Agency)

Reports of violence by dating partners rose last year from a year earlier, police said Sunday, vowing to step up efforts to prevent this type of crime and protect victims.

The number of dating violence cases reported to police came to 19,940 in 2019, up from 18,671 a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the National Police Agency (NPA). In 2017, the figure came to 14,136.

Of the total, 9,858 people were booked for criminal charges last year, compared to 10,245 in 2018, the data showed.

Assault charges accounted for the largest share with 7,003 people, followed by confinement and intimidation with 1,067, sexual violence with 25 cases and murder with 10, the police said, noting that most of the victims were women.

Police said they will continue to implement diverse measures to root out the crimes and better protect victims.

A two-month campaign will be launched starting in July to encourage people to proactively report dating violence to the authorities.

Police will also extend support for victims to receive more counseling services and review an option to cover their medical and living expenses, according to the NPA.

"Dating violence undoubtedly constitutes a criminal act, not lovers' quarrel, and active responses are a must," an NPA officer said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114