Blackpink's new song tops iTunes charts in 60 nations

K-pop girl group Blackpink in a photo released by YG Entertainment (Yonhap)



K-pop girl group Blackpink's latest song ranked No. 1 on iTunes charts in 60 nations, its management agency said Saturday, a day after the release of "How You Like That."



The number of countries where the song topped the charts represents an all-time high for a South Korean girl group.



The song also dominated two major Asian music streaming services -- Line Music of Japan and QQ Music of China -- according to YG Entertainment.



Blackpink's fresh music video has also drawn explosive attention. Posted on YouTube, it recorded more than 66 million views as of 1 p.m. on the day.



(Yonhap)