Life&Style

[Video] Why Seongsu-dong is called ‘Brooklyn of Seoul’?

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jun 26, 2020 - 18:03       Updated : Jun 26, 2020 - 18:03

Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul was once filled with rugged warehouses and shops specializing in handmade shoes. The once-industrial district has turned into an Instagrammable spot.

Trendy cafes and restaurants have replaced old storage spaces, infusing fresh energy into the district. Unique signboards, tables and chairs lying outside the cafes sit in contrast with the remnants of old buildings.

Cafes and restaurants exhibit stylish sensibilities, inviting people to experience a newly emerging cultural hub located between Ttukseom Station and Konkuk Univ. Station on Subway Line No. 2.

The area is not just for coffee buffs. The place, close to the beautiful Seoul Forest, is frequented by bikers, who can easily access the paths along the Han River by crossing the Seongsu Bridge.

Going out is refreshing, especially if you get to feel the wind in the summer breeze. Please check out the video to enjoy the hidden gem spots in Seoul. 



Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)  
Video shot and edited by Park Su-bin (qlstnqkr1204@heraldcorp.com)
