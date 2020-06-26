 Back To Top
National

More virus infections reported in relation to Seoul church, hotel

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 26, 2020 - 10:24       Updated : Jun 26, 2020 - 11:32
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

New coronavirus infections traced to a central Seoul hotel and a major church were reported Friday amid concerns that the metropolitan area is facing a second wave of the infectious virus.

A man working at the men's sauna at the Four Seasons Hotel in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, has tested positive, according to hotel officials.

The employee, whose job was to assist visitors, such as opening the locker room, wore a mask while working. He did not show symptoms during fever checks conducted by the hotel twice a day.

The ward office of Jongno, where the hotel is located, plans to inspect the venue and decide whether to temporarily close down the accommodation upon receiving further inspection results from the ward office of Gwanak where the patient lives.

The hotel is verifying people who may have come into contact with the infected employee and is getting in touch with them.

In a separate case, four more congregants of a large Protestant church with 1,700 followers in the southwestern ward of Gwanak tested positive for COVID-19, according to health authorities.

The Seoul metropolitan government said that 12 infections, including 11 patients living in Seoul, have been identified in relation to the Wangsung church as of 10 a.m.

City authorities have temporarily closed down and disinfected the church and a child care center run by the church. They have advised students who attended the Sunday service not to go to school.

The city government said that one of the patients is a teacher at a high school in the western Seoul ward of Seodaemun. The school has been disinfected and suspended classes.

Health authorities plan to set up a temporary virus screening center in front of the church to identify possible infections among local residents and churchgoers.

Authorities have yet to identify the infection route of the first patient identified at the church.

On Friday, South Korea added 39 cases, raising the country's COVID-19 caseload to 12,602, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the total, 27 were local infections, including 16 in Seoul and two in Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)
