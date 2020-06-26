 Back To Top
National

Korea counts 39 more cases of COVID-19

By Kim Arin
Published : Jun 26, 2020 - 10:20       Updated : Jun 26, 2020 - 11:14
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Korea added 39 more cases of the novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Thursday midnight, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily situation report.

Of them, 27 were locally transmitted and the other 12 imported.

Seoul and the surrounding areas accounted for most of the cases linked to local transmission at 19, followed by Daejeon at 4, South Chungcheong Province at 3, and Gangwon Province with 1.

The disease control agency has warned of a second wave going on in the Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon area, which now makes up 21. 8 percent of the 12,602 cases nationwide.

To date, 11,172 or 88.7 percent of those diagnosed have recovered. 1,148 patients are still undergoing treatment.

Korea’s bar for COVID-19 recovery has been adjusted starting Thursday in an attempt to ease bed shortages. Under the new policy, asymptomatic patients who do not experience symptoms for 10 straight days since diagnosis are deemed recovered and released from isolation. Previously, two consecutive negative test results with a 24-hour interval were needed before they were discharged.

So far, 282 have died with COVID-19, leaving the fatality rate at 2.24 percent.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
