 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for ex-Kolon chief over drug development scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 25, 2020 - 20:48       Updated : Jun 25, 2020 - 20:48
This file photo taken on July 18, 2019, shows former Kolon Group chief Lee Woong-yeol surrounded by reporters at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo taken on July 18, 2019, shows former Kolon Group chief Lee Woong-yeol surrounded by reporters at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean prosecutors on Thursday sought an arrest warrant for former Kolon Group chief Lee Woong-yeol as part of their investigation into a controversial gene therapy drug developed by a group company.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it requested the warrant to detain Lee on charges of fraud, breach of trust and violation of the pharmaceutical affairs act.

Kolon Life Science, a unit of Kolon Group, initially received approval for Invossa, a cell and gene therapy for osteoarthritis, from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2017. But approval was revoked last year after the drugmaker was found to have falsely reported an ingredient used in the drug and violated labeling rules.

Prosecutors also believe Lee, who stepped down from the post in November 2018, is involved in alleged listing fraud related with the Invossa development.

The prosecutors are looking into suspicions that the group manipulated the accounting books of Kolon TissueGene, which had played a key role in the development of Invossa, by reflecting some of its technology export down payments into its accounting before listing the company on the tech-heavy KOSDAQ market in November 2017.

In February, the prosecutors indicted Kolon Life Science CEO Lee Woo-suk over breach of pharmaceutical affairs and capital market laws. Other Kolon executives connected to the Invossa scandal were indicted last December. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114